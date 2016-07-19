mute

The 10 Covid phrases and words that need binning in 2021
2 days ago
Michael Sugden

The 10 Covid phrases and words that need binning in 2021

As we adapted to life working under coronavirus conditions, 2020 ushered in a maddening lexicon that, hopefully, can be ditched next year, VCCP Partnership's chief executive writes.

Is mobile video killing the importance of sound?
Jul 19, 2016
Jonathan Rudd

Is mobile video killing the importance of sound?

Like 'video killed the radio star', is mobile video killing the starring role for music in advertising?

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

1 Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

2 Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

Thousands of jobs at risk as Dentsu cuts one in eight international roles

3 Thousands of jobs at risk as Dentsu cuts one in eight international roles

Google on why the controversial Workspace rebrand was worth it

4 Google on why the controversial Workspace rebrand was worth it

Coca-Cola kicks off $4 billion global creative and media review

5 Coca-Cola kicks off $4 billion global creative and media review

Rochelle Chhaya takes helm of OMG Thailand

6 Rochelle Chhaya takes helm of OMG Thailand

Football gets a bit too real in campaign for Fifa 21 on next-gen consoles

7 Football gets a bit too real in campaign for Fifa 21 on next-gen consoles

Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

8 Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

The biggest brand fails of 2020

9 The biggest brand fails of 2020

Bajaj Auto pulls off a 'stunt font' for Pulsar riders

10 Bajaj Auto pulls off a 'stunt font' for Pulsar riders