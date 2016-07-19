Search
2 days ago
The 10 Covid phrases and words that need binning in 2021
As we adapted to life working under coronavirus conditions, 2020 ushered in a maddening lexicon that, hopefully, can be ditched next year, VCCP Partnership's chief executive writes.
Jul 19, 2016
Is mobile video killing the importance of sound?
Like 'video killed the radio star', is mobile video killing the starring role for music in advertising?
