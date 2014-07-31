minorities

Assembly launches diverse supply chain program
1 day ago
Brandon Doerrer

Assembly launches diverse supply chain program

Partners for Progress pushes clients to invest in minority-owned and operated creative, media and research vendors. It will be rolled out globally from the US.

Multiculturalism: The unstoppable global trend
Jul 31, 2014
Mike Fromowitz

Multiculturalism: The unstoppable global trend

Businesses know that in today’s globalized world, they have to be able to compete in multicultural environments.” —H.E. Mr. Ban Ki-moon, United Nations Secretary-General

