Fraud-detection firm Human Security gets $100 million in funding
The security specialist previously known as White Ops will use the capital to accelerate expansion into new markets and expand its headcount.
Nestle makes US$100m investment to target emerging wealth in Indonesia
WEST JAVA - With emerging markets strengthening its sales figures in the first half of 2010, Nestlé Indonesia has announced an investment of US$100 million with a focus on manufacturing nutrition-based branded products at affordable prices.
CASE STUDY: Pak Fook Granny wanted for HK$1 million
Pak Fook, a soy product line under Nestle in Hong Kong, has launched a campaign to find its new brand ambassador with two conditions - 45 years old or above and already a grandmother.
