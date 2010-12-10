million

Fraud-detection firm Human Security gets $100 million in funding
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Fraud-detection firm Human Security gets $100 million in funding

The security specialist previously known as White Ops will use the capital to accelerate expansion into new markets and expand its headcount.

Nestle makes US$100m investment to target emerging wealth in Indonesia
Dec 10, 2010
Madhavi Tumkur

Nestle makes US$100m investment to target emerging wealth in Indonesia

WEST JAVA - With emerging markets strengthening its sales figures in the first half of 2010, Nestlé Indonesia has announced an investment of US$100 million with a focus on manufacturing nutrition-based branded products at affordable prices.

CASE STUDY: Pak Fook Granny wanted for HK$1 million
Jul 26, 2010
Staff Reporters

CASE STUDY: Pak Fook Granny wanted for HK$1 million

Pak Fook, a soy product line under Nestle in Hong Kong, has launched a campaign to find its new brand ambassador with two conditions - 45 years old or above and already a grandmother.

CASE STUDY: Pak Fook Granny wanted for HK$1 million
Jul 26, 2010
Staff Reporters

CASE STUDY: Pak Fook Granny wanted for HK$1 million

Pak Fook, a soy product line under Nestle in Hong Kong, has launched a campaign to find its new brand ambassador with two conditions - 45 years old or above and already a grandmother.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

1 Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

Son Heung-Min kicks off multi-market Tiger Beer campaign

2 Son Heung-Min kicks off multi-market Tiger Beer campaign

APAC New Business League: November 2021 report

3 Coca-Cola rewrites the APAC New Business League

20 years on, Porsche has fresh designs for Asia-Pacific

4 20 years on, Porsche has fresh designs for Asia-Pacific

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

5 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

6 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

The top 10 liquor and spirits brands in Asia-Pacific

7 Top 10: Asia's favourite spirits brands

6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

8 6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

We read a bunch of 2022 trend reports so you don't have to

9 We read a bunch of 2022 trend reports so you don't have to

But WTF is the metaverse, really?

10 But WTF is the metaverse, really?