michael
23 hours ago
Michael Roth: IPG leads the way on creativity and integration
Looking back: In April 2017, Michael Roth, chairman and chief executive of Interpublic, spoke of 'open architecture' approach, sale rumours and why Interpublic was in in a stronger position than ever.
23 hours ago
Philippe Krakowsky to succeed Michael Roth as IPG CEO
Krakowsky will take the helm effective January 1 and Roth will move into the executive chairman role
