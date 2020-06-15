miaozhen systems
Nearly a third of all online ads in China invalid: report
Chinese measurement firm analysed traffic from thousands of campaigns and discovered social media has among the highest invalid rate, with more than half (57.5%) of KOL fans fraudulent.
KOLs, short videos & AI: what Chinese marketers are investing in
Chinese advertisers are keen to make use of KOL and short video marketing to engage but also AI marketing to retain users and consumers, suggests the China Digital Marketing Trends 2020 report by Miaozhen Systems, AdMaster and GDMS.
Miaozhen Systems maps China’s complex digital marketing ecosystem
The Chinese third-party marketing data technology provider aims to help advertisers make the most of their digital ad spend.
Marketing in China's unique digital-data ecosystem
Campaign visits Miaozhen Systems in Beijing, where senior executives from GSK and Mindshare join Miaozhen's founder and CEO, Wu Minghui, to discuss the particular challenges brands face given the country's unique data environment.
Digital happenings this week from Toyota, L’Oreal, iPhone 5, Samsung and more
A roundup of the latest digital people moves, account wins, pitches and developments across the Asia-Pacific region.
UPDATE: AdMaster wins Microsoft's digital monitoring business incl Windows Server 2012
BEIJING - Microsoft has allotted AdMaster, a third-party assessor of digital marketing effectiveness, new business to monitor the performance of its Windows Server 2012 - part of its 2012-2013 commercial software campaign.
