miaozhen systems

Nearly a third of all online ads in China invalid: report
Jun 15, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Nearly a third of all online ads in China invalid: report

Chinese measurement firm analysed traffic from thousands of campaigns and discovered social media has among the highest invalid rate, with more than half (57.5%) of KOL fans fraudulent.

Marketing in China's unique digital-data ecosystem
Oct 6, 2015
Staff

Marketing in China's unique digital-data ecosystem

Campaign visits Miaozhen Systems in Beijing, where senior executives from GSK and Mindshare join Miaozhen's founder and CEO, Wu Minghui, to discuss the particular challenges brands face given the country's unique data environment.

Digital happenings this week from Toyota, L’Oreal, iPhone 5, Samsung and more
Oct 11, 2012
Staff Writers

Digital happenings this week from Toyota, L’Oreal, iPhone 5, Samsung and more

A roundup of the latest digital people moves, account wins, pitches and developments across the Asia-Pacific region.

UPDATE: AdMaster wins Microsoft's digital monitoring business incl Windows Server 2012
Sep 17, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

UPDATE: AdMaster wins Microsoft's digital monitoring business incl Windows Server 2012

BEIJING - Microsoft has allotted AdMaster, a third-party assessor of digital marketing effectiveness, new business to monitor the performance of its Windows Server 2012 - part of its 2012-2013 commercial software campaign.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia