Brands amplify Malaysian pride with 2023 Merdeka Day campaigns
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Celebrating unity, crafting connections, and uplifting Malaysian identity—here's a roundup of work that captures the essence of Merdeka Day.

Proton celebrates perseverance for festive season
Aug 22, 2011
Racheal Lee

KUALA LUMPUR – Proton Holdings Bhd has launched a campaign, entitled ‘Perseverance’ to coincide with the festive seasons of Ramadan, Hari Raya, Merdeka Day and Malaysia Day.

