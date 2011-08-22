Search
merdeka day
2 days ago
Brands amplify Malaysian pride with 2023 Merdeka Day campaigns
Celebrating unity, crafting connections, and uplifting Malaysian identity—here's a roundup of work that captures the essence of Merdeka Day.
Aug 22, 2011
Proton celebrates perseverance for festive season
KUALA LUMPUR – Proton Holdings Bhd has launched a campaign, entitled ‘Perseverance’ to coincide with the festive seasons of Ramadan, Hari Raya, Merdeka Day and Malaysia Day.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins