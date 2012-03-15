melanie bridge

Creative Minds: Why Sweetshop’s Melanie Bridge loves HBO’s Succession
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Why Sweetshop’s Melanie Bridge loves HBO’s Succession

The leader at the production agency spills on her love of the acclaimed HBO series, how she grasped the basics of design in university, and her ‘worst-ever’ shoot in Egypt.

The Sweet Shop creates four seasons in one ad for Dulux
Mar 15, 2012
Staff Reporters

The Sweet Shop creates four seasons in one ad for Dulux

NEW ZEALAND - The Sweet Shop director Melanie Bridge has created a TV spot for Dulux Weathershield blending handcrafted and computer animation to promote the paint's 'power to protect' against any weather.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

1 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence in radical GroupM restructure

2 WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence in radical GroupM restructure

Unilever will no longer market food and beverages to children

3 Unilever will no longer market food and beverages to children

OMD hires Charlotte Lee from Mindshare as new APAC CEO

4 OMD hires Charlotte Lee from Mindshare as new APAC CEO

Boston Consulting Group picks Edelman's Russell Dubner as first global CCO

5 Boston Consulting Group picks Edelman's Russell Dubner as first global CCO

How are agencies managing the expat talent exodus?

6 How are agencies managing the expat talent exodus?

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

7 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Purpose, promise, and prevalence: Increasing brand awareness and authenticity

8 Purpose, promise, and prevalence: Increasing brand awareness and authenticity

Kyoko Matsushita named CEO of WPP Japan

9 Kyoko Matsushita named CEO of WPP Japan

UK ad watchdog bans Land Rover cliff-hanger ads

10 UK ad watchdog bans Land Rover cliff-hanger ads