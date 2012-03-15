Search
1 day ago
Creative Minds: Why Sweetshop’s Melanie Bridge loves HBO’s Succession
The leader at the production agency spills on her love of the acclaimed HBO series, how she grasped the basics of design in university, and her ‘worst-ever’ shoot in Egypt.
Mar 15, 2012
The Sweet Shop creates four seasons in one ad for Dulux
NEW ZEALAND - The Sweet Shop director Melanie Bridge has created a TV spot for Dulux Weathershield blending handcrafted and computer animation to promote the paint's 'power to protect' against any weather.
