media mix
1 day ago
Pivoting for Value: Overhauling the media mix for a digital-first world
Changing economic conditions and media consumption habits are among the many factors prompting a shift in marketing approach. Meta’s latest whitepaper charts the path forward.
Jan 18, 2010
Live Issue... Embargoing the press release, period
It's the quintessential PR tool. But has the time come to tear up the press release?
