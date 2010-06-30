mc donalds

Search
Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Eugene Lee, McDonald's
Lee’s rise to the top of the golden arches has been nothing short of remarkable. With a keen eye for innovative marketing, the newly promoted International CMO is a force to be reckoned with.
Jun 30, 2010
SE Asian teens favour traditional brands
SINGAPORE - The region's teenagers are still very conventional, preferring brands their parents probably also liked years ago.
