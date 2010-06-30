mc donalds

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Eugene Lee, McDonald's
22 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Eugene Lee, McDonald's

Lee’s rise to the top of the golden arches has been nothing short of remarkable. With a keen eye for innovative marketing, the newly promoted International CMO is a force to be reckoned with.

SE Asian teens favour traditional brands
Jun 30, 2010
Staff Reporters

SE Asian teens favour traditional brands

SINGAPORE - The region's teenagers are still very conventional, preferring brands their parents probably also liked years ago.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How Bud Light’s abandonment of the trans community could influence Pride

1 How Bud Light’s abandonment of the trans community could influence Pride

2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

2 2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

3 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

4 ‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

5 Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

6 Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

Are celebrities overused in advertising?

7 Are celebrities overused in advertising?

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

8 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

9 Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

MRM's Ronald Ng on the overdue recognition of Asian creativity and embracing AI

10 MRM's Ronald Ng on the overdue recognition of Asian creativity and embracing AI