Coty Group global brands chief Stefano Curti on plans to triple its China business
2 days ago
Amy Fabris-Shi

Coty Group has modified its development strategy and re-positioned its brands with the aim of expanding its business in China to generate 10 percent of global sales.

Max Factor partners with Leo Burnett & Arc to launch in Malaysia
Nov 10, 2010
Staff Reporters

KUALA LUMPUR - Leo Burnett & Arc Singapore have been appointed as the brand and digital agency-of-record for Max Factor, which just launched in Malaysia.

P&G ups sustainable packaging credentials
Aug 17, 2010
Mark Banham

GLOBAL - FMCG giant Procter & Gamble (P&G) has announced plans to use sugarcane-derived plastic on selected packaging for its Pantene Pro-V, Covergirl and Max Factor brands to increase its sustainability credentials.

