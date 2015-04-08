Search
marketing to women
2 days ago
The woman-made brand: the new model for marketing to women?
In the first of a series of provocations on the future of the advertising industry, the authors of Brandsplaining explain why brands can and must learn about marketing to women from a new wave of female-founded brands.
Apr 8, 2015
Women in Southeast Asia: The rise of soft power
Women are a hot topic for marketers at the moment. Brands across the world are seizing the opportunity to align themselves with pro-empowerment messaging, in a bid to tap into more emotional spaces and to stand for something bigger.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins