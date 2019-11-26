Search
madonna badger
Nov 26, 2019
Cannes Lions 2020: Swati Bhattacharya is 'See It Be It' ambassador again
The programme pushes for equal gender representation of creative leaders across the industry globally
Jun 20, 2019
On the ground in Cannes: Editor's Diary Day 4
Yesterday was exciting. We saw Sheryl Sandberg stand up for Facebook, shielded ourselves from Gary Vaynerchuk's highly popular invective and watched in alarm as Extinction Rebellion protesters took over the red carpet steps. What will happen today?!
