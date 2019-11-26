madonna badger

Cannes Lions 2020: Swati Bhattacharya is 'See It Be It' ambassador again
Nov 26, 2019
Campaign India Team

Cannes Lions 2020: Swati Bhattacharya is 'See It Be It' ambassador again

The programme pushes for equal gender representation of creative leaders across the industry globally

On the ground in Cannes: Editor's Diary Day 4
Jun 20, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

On the ground in Cannes: Editor's Diary Day 4

Yesterday was exciting. We saw Sheryl Sandberg stand up for Facebook, shielded ourselves from Gary Vaynerchuk's highly popular invective and watched in alarm as Extinction Rebellion protesters took over the red carpet steps. What will happen today?!

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia