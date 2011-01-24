Search
maclennan
1 day ago
M&C Saatchi chiefs can triple pay if they hit new bonus targets
Almost a quarter of shareholders revolted over pay last year.
Jan 24, 2011
VIDEO: M&C Saatchi's global CEO Moray MacLennan
GLOBAL - Campaign sat down with M&C Saatchi’s worldwide CEO Moray MacLennan to talk about the agency’s global expansion and how he hopes it will differentiate itself in the Asia-Pacific market and attract the best talent into the organisation.
Jan 24, 2011
VIDEO: M&C Saatchi's global CEO Moray MacLennan
GLOBAL - Campaign sat down with M&C Saatchi’s worldwide CEO Moray MacLennan to talk about the agency’s global expansion and how he hopes it will differentiate itself in the Asia-Pacific market and attract the best talent into the organisation.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins