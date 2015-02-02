loyalty programs

Search
Marketers risk losing their credibility and seat at the table: Mastercard CMO
Dozens of new technologies are disrupting the art of marketing in unprecedented ways, bringing about an inflection point where some will adapt, and some will not, Raja Rajamannar told attendees at Spikes Asia X Campaign.
Feb 2, 2015
How an online liquor store in China boosted email-marketing revenue
CASE STUDY: Email marketing in China is difficult due to a lack of transparency in the filtering and blocking policies of China's largest ISPs. Here's how one brand worked with its email provider to keep up with the changes and secure a 20 percent increase in revenue.
