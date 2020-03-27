lotte news
How LOTTE is becoming a hospitality powerhouse
Ever wonder why the LOTTE Tourism/Service business is such a common sight in APAC—and and soon to be international-markets? First-mover advantage, an innovative spirit and a sharp M&A strategy.
LOTTE: Top player in South Korea's retail industry
LOTTE Retail is set to replicate its Korea success in the rest of Asia and around the world.
The success story behind LOTTE's food business
A ‘Big-Brand’ marketing strategy, astute localisation and a real-time market monitoring system combine to make the success story that is LOTTE’s food business.
What it takes to build Korea’s 5th biggest company
LOTTE group was established in 1967 and has since grown to become South Korea’s fifth biggest conglomerate encompassing four key business areas
