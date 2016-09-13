lessons

Serena Williams: Inspiring brand lessons from the GOAT
2 days ago
Nikita Mishra

Williams is as much a master on court as she is off-court when signing major brand deals and honing her personal brand. Brand experts pick out lessons to pick up from the tennis legend.

What Asian brand marketeers can learn from the Rio Olympics
Sep 13, 2016
Matthew Lackie

Matthew Lackie of WE Communications looks at which APAC brands brought home the gold, and which were left in the starting blocks.

