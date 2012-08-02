Search
lee walsh
1 day ago
Building diversity beyond scorecards
As the conversation around diversity has rightfully gained momentum, many organisations have tackled this in the same way we do everything — with a good scorecard. While discrimination and inequality exist in some parts of the industry and need to be addressed, diversity and inclusion is complex, nuanced and can be hard to unequivocally capture on a scorecard, says Lee Walsh, senior vice president, head of media, APAC, at global media agency Essence.
Aug 2, 2012
Carat appoints regional MD for GM digital team, says 'business as usual'
ASIA-PACIFIC - Carat Asia-Pacific has appointed Lee Walsh as regional managing director, digital media GMIO (General Motors International Operations), effective immediately.
