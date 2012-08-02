lee walsh

Carat appoints regional MD for GM digital team, says 'business as usual'
Aug 2, 2012
Emily Tan

ASIA-PACIFIC - Carat Asia-Pacific has appointed Lee Walsh as regional managing director, digital media GMIO (General Motors International Operations), effective immediately.

