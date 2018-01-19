Search
'Do your own PR and don't give up hope' - bouncing back from job loss
Four PR professionals in the UK who have 'bounced back' and found employment tell their stories and offer advice.
Jan 19, 2018
ComScore to dissolve China unit, lay off team of 9
China is "not a corporate priority for Comscore at this stage".
Oct 12, 2017
SPH sees $75 million drop in ad revenue
Singapore Press Holdings' results were boosted by divestments and greater cost savings.
Dec 2, 2016
Leo Burnett Hong Kong confirms 15 layoffs
Agency calls the move a realignment of resources toward Shanghai.
