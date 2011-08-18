Search
Forbes to go public with help from Asian investors
The deal to finance digital transformation and premiumisation is the latest in a string of recent global media mergers involving special-purpose acquisition companies.
Aug 18, 2011
Time Magazine leaves the largest digital footprint: study
ASIA-PACIFIC - Time Magazine has been named a 'digital genius' by New York University's Stern School of Business, claiming the top spot in a study measuring the digital footprint of magazine brands.
Jul 21, 2010
China to grow 15 per cent in luxury market : Labbrand Digital IQ
SHANGHAI – Market research and brand strategy agency Labbrand Consulting Shanghai, projects China will achieve 15 per cent growth in the luxury market for 2010.
