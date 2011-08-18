l2

Forbes to go public with help from Asian investors
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

The deal to finance digital transformation and premiumisation is the latest in a string of recent global media mergers involving special-purpose acquisition companies.

Time Magazine leaves the largest digital footprint: study
Aug 18, 2011
Staff Reporters

ASIA-PACIFIC - Time Magazine has been named a 'digital genius' by New York University's Stern School of Business, claiming the top spot in a study measuring the digital footprint of magazine brands.

China to grow 15 per cent in luxury market : Labbrand Digital IQ
Jul 21, 2010
Jane Leung

SHANGHAI – Market research and brand strategy agency Labbrand Consulting Shanghai, projects China will achieve 15 per cent growth in the luxury market for 2010.

