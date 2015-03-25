korean culture

K-pop partnerships: A win-win for brands and artists or just lazy marketing?
1 day ago
Matthew Keegan

K-pop partnerships: A win-win for brands and artists or just lazy marketing?

Look around and you'll now see a K-pop celebrity everywhere from the cover of a magazine to a coffee cup. But has it reached the point where attaching a K-pop artist to your brand is simply lazy marketing? Campaign explores the merits of the K-bubble and if it's likely to burst any time soon.

Chinese loyalty to Korean beauty brands yet to be proven despite K-Pop craze
Mar 25, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Chinese loyalty to Korean beauty brands yet to be proven despite K-Pop craze

SHANGHAI - How much of the Chinese craze for Korean pop culture actually spills over to beauty brand preferences and purchases? Not as much as you might think, according to a quantitative study by Nielsen.

