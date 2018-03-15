Search
kol marketing
PROMOTED
1 day ago
Budweiser China: esports is the language of youths
The famed beer company is using esports and KOL marketing to hit home on the importance of ‘no drink-driving’ in China.
PROMOTED
Mar 15, 2018
Influencer marketing makes headway in China
Brands are turning to digital influencers to fuel sales, and navigating the complex, often ambiguous KOL ecosystem is a tall order
PROMOTED
Aug 15, 2017
The programmatic window of opportunity
Miaozhen’s consulting director provides sparknotes for measuring and pioneering China’s growing programmatic industry.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins