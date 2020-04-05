Search
kawal shoor
Apr 5, 2020
Cannes cancelled: Reactions from adland
India's top agency leaders and marketers believe learnings will be missed, while some call for work to be celebrated with an online event
May 9, 2013
Don't forget the selling: FAME 2013
SHANGHAI - With so much attention today focused on the wrenching shifts happening in marketing due to data and social media, panelists in an afternoon session at the Festival of Asian Marketing Effectiveness offered some refreshingly old-school advice for advertisers.
