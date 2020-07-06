josy paul
WhatsApp shows how it's connecting relations during the pandemic
BBDO India chairman Josy Paul said conceptualising a campaign for WhatsApp's 2 billion users was like "branding oxygen".
Lions Live 2020: Josy Paul on making clients buy ideas
The chief creative officer and chairman of BBDO India spoke about learnings from his career
Is brand purpose 'responsible' or 'opportunistic'?
Future Brands CEO Santosh Desai takes on BBDO's Josy Paul and the 'Share the Load' campaign in a candid debate held by The Advertising Club in Mumbai.
BBDO reacts to accusation about latest #ShareTheLoad work
Chairman and CCO Josy Paul denies the claims of a current Swiggy employee who said on social media that the latest ad is similar to work he submitted during a job interview with a digital agency last year.
Women may be holding themselves back out of guilt
SINGAPORE - Only 3 per cent of creative directors are women, and while the reasons are manifold and the problems systemic, one of the barriers for women could be their own feelings of guilt, according to a panel discussion at Spikes Asia today.
A new definition of 'BRICS': Belief, roots, identity, culture and soul
SPIKES ASIA - Bankers have one definition of BRICs but Josy Paul, chairman and CCO of BBDO India, and Mike Schalit, CCO of Net#workBBDO (South Africa) have a different interpretation.
