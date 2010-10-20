Search
joji jacobs
1 day ago
Havas appoints Joji Jacob as regional chief creative officer for Southeast and North Asia
The industry stalwart will continue on in his current capacity as creative partner at BLKJ Havas Singapore, whilst focusing on leading the wider creative direction for Havas in the region.
Oct 20, 2010
DDB Group makes senior creative promotions and hires
SINGAPORE - DDB Group Singapore has made significant senior creative promotions and new hires, including Thomas Yang's appointment to creative director.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins