joji jacobs

Havas appoints Joji Jacob as regional chief creative officer for Southeast and North Asia
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Havas appoints Joji Jacob as regional chief creative officer for Southeast and North Asia

The industry stalwart will continue on in his current capacity as creative partner at BLKJ Havas Singapore, whilst focusing on leading the wider creative direction for Havas in the region.

DDB Group makes senior creative promotions and hires
Oct 20, 2010
Staff Reporters

DDB Group makes senior creative promotions and hires

SINGAPORE - DDB Group Singapore has made significant senior creative promotions and new hires, including Thomas Yang's appointment to creative director.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Tatler's Messi mess: Hong Kong event plunges into chaos without star player

1 Tatler's Messi mess: Hong Kong event plunges into chaos without star player

Patrick Xu steps down as CEO of GroupM China

2 Patrick Xu steps down as CEO of GroupM China

Unilever to make layoffs in Singapore, realign marketing roles around Asia

3 Unilever to make layoffs in Singapore, realign marketing roles around Asia

WPP takes $158.3 million restructure hit, doubles down on tech

4 WPP takes $158.3 million restructure hit, doubles down on tech

Google unveils its first AI-powered search ad features

5 Google unveils its first AI-powered search ad features

'Pseudoscientific marketing' or a bold innovation in quantum science? Guerlain's new luxury skincare offering sparks controversy

6 'Pseudoscientific marketing' or a bold innovation in quantum science? Guerlain's new luxury skincare offering sparks controversy

APAC rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM lead creative and media tables

7 APAC rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM lead creative and media tables

Anish Daryani rebrands M&C Saatchi Indonesia to Moonfolks

8 Anish Daryani rebrands M&C Saatchi Indonesia to Moonfolks

What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

9 What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

B Lab initiates formal investigation into Havas' B Corp status amid Shell controversy

10 B Lab initiates formal investigation into Havas' B Corp status amid Shell controversy