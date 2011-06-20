james smyllie

James Smyllie joins from Essence to fill the role that APAC CEO Leigh Terry has been covering since the departure of Will Anstee in April 2020.

Aegis Media brings in new regional business director
Jun 20, 2011
Rhandell Rubio

Aegis Media brings in new regional business director

SINGAPORE - Aegis Media Asia-Pacific has today appointed James Smyllie as its new regional business director, effective immediately.

Carat Hong Kong, HS Ad scoop US$20m Korea Tourism Organisation account
Jan 6, 2011
Benjamin Li

Carat Hong Kong, HS Ad scoop US$20m Korea Tourism Organisation account

HONG KONG - Carat, in partnership with ad agency HS Ad in Seoul, has won the 2011 Korean Tourism Organisation (KTO) pitch, a win worth US$20 million in billings.

HS Ad & Carat Hong Kong score US$20 million 2010 Seoul Metropolitan Government account
Mar 15, 2010
Benjamin Li

HS Ad & Carat Hong Kong score US$20 million 2010 Seoul Metropolitan Government account

HONG KONG - Carat Hong Kong and the incumbent creative agency, HS Ad in Seoul, have joined forces to outperform Cheil Worldwide, TBWA and Grey in winning Seoul Metropolitan Government's annual pitch.

