james smyllie
1 day ago
Initiative names APAC president
James Smyllie joins from Essence to fill the role that APAC CEO Leigh Terry has been covering since the departure of Will Anstee in April 2020.
Jun 20, 2011
Aegis Media brings in new regional business director
SINGAPORE - Aegis Media Asia-Pacific has today appointed James Smyllie as its new regional business director, effective immediately.
Jan 6, 2011
Carat Hong Kong, HS Ad scoop US$20m Korea Tourism Organisation account
HONG KONG - Carat, in partnership with ad agency HS Ad in Seoul, has won the 2011 Korean Tourism Organisation (KTO) pitch, a win worth US$20 million in billings.
Mar 15, 2010
HS Ad & Carat Hong Kong score US$20 million 2010 Seoul Metropolitan Government account
HONG KONG - Carat Hong Kong and the incumbent creative agency, HS Ad in Seoul, have joined forces to outperform Cheil Worldwide, TBWA and Grey in winning Seoul Metropolitan Government's annual pitch.
