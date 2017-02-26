international womans day 2023

Breaking the cliches, smashing stereotypes, one campaign at a time
1 day ago
Campaign Staff

Breaking the cliches, smashing stereotypes, one campaign at a time

Female creatives from across APAC pick the most powerful ads from the last decade which go beyond selling things to tackling societal norms. On International Women's Day and beyond, these are ads that took a step in the right direction.

International Women's Day: What brands and businesses are doing
2 days ago
Campaign Staff

International Women's Day: What brands and businesses are doing

Women supporting women, charitable initiatives, new launches, a chance to make more sales, here's a running collection of brand steps and missteps for International Women's Day.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Google elevates Sapna Chadha to VP of SEA and South Asia Frontier

1 Google elevates Sapna Chadha to VP of SEA and South Asia Frontier

AI generated art in advertising: Creative tool or creative replacement?

2 AI generated art in advertising: Creative tool or creative replacement?

See the Spikes Asia Awards 2023 shortlists

3 See the Spikes Asia Awards 2023 shortlists

Why Meta's Dan Neary is bullish on competing with TikTok and tackling Apple's ATT

4 Why Meta's Dan Neary is bullish on competing with TikTok and tackling Apple's ATT

Here are the Spikes Asia 2023 winners

5 Here are the Spikes Asia 2023 winners

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

6 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

David Tang exits DDB as Asia CEO

7 David Tang exits DDB as Asia CEO

Publicis Media and Wavemaker split Adobe global media

8 Publicis Media and Wavemaker split Adobe global media

WPP to pay £424m in annual bonuses as ‘momentum’ drives profit up 22%

9 WPP to pay £424m in annual bonuses as ‘momentum’ drives profit up 22%

Unfair game: Maybelline highlights toxic hatred faced by female gamers in esports

10 Unfair game: Maybelline highlights toxic hatred faced by female gamers in esports