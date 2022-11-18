international mens day

Does comms need a 'Men in PR' group? Industry debates
1 day ago
Evie Barrett

The PR industry has been discussing whether now is the time to launch an advocacy group for men working in comms, in light of International Men’s Day last weekend.

Men urged to deal with mental health issues, but not alone
Nov 18, 2022
Staff Reporters

The campaign by BBH in partnership with Calm Collective Asia and Freeflow Productions is timed to mark International Men's Day.

