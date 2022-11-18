Search
international mens day
1 day ago
Does comms need a 'Men in PR' group? Industry debates
The PR industry has been discussing whether now is the time to launch an advocacy group for men working in comms, in light of International Men’s Day last weekend.
Nov 18, 2022
Men urged to deal with mental health issues, but not alone
The campaign by BBH in partnership with Calm Collective Asia and Freeflow Productions is timed to mark International Men's Day.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins