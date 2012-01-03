international cricket council

Let your cricket do the talking; brand associations will follow: Brett Lee
9 hours ago
Raahil Chopra

Jacob's Creek recently announced the former Australian cricketer as brand ambassador. We caught up with him to learn more about how he approaches deals with brands, uses social media, and more...

ICC appoints Phoenix Ogilvy for 2012 cricket tournament in Sri Lanka
Jan 3, 2012
Staff Reporters

COLOMBO - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has appointed Phoenix Ogilvy as the official marketing and communications agency for the ICC World Twenty20 World Cup tournament in Sri Lanka.

