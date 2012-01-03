Search
international cricket council
9 hours ago
Let your cricket do the talking; brand associations will follow: Brett Lee
Jacob's Creek recently announced the former Australian cricketer as brand ambassador. We caught up with him to learn more about how he approaches deals with brands, uses social media, and more...
Jan 3, 2012
ICC appoints Phoenix Ogilvy for 2012 cricket tournament in Sri Lanka
COLOMBO - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has appointed Phoenix Ogilvy as the official marketing and communications agency for the ICC World Twenty20 World Cup tournament in Sri Lanka.
