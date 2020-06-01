internal communications

What does COVID-19 mean for healthcare comms?
Jun 1, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

What does COVID-19 mean for healthcare comms?

The pandemic could signal dramatic changes for the industry, including a depletion of physical congresses and the rise of telehealth.

Talent constraints put a strain on Chinese companies
Sep 7, 2012
Racheal Lee

Talent constraints put a strain on Chinese companies

Demand for talent will exceed supply in China for some time to come, which means managers and organisations need to work a bit harder to please, retain, and enhance the skills of the young superstars they manage to hire.

CASE STUDY: Cisco and Datacraft encourage employees to 'find their fortune'
Apr 27, 2010
Staff Reporters

CASE STUDY: Cisco and Datacraft encourage employees to 'find their fortune'

An internal communications campaign aimed at driving awareness and sales proved to Cisco and Datacraft that fortune cookies are the perfect way to gain employees' attention.

