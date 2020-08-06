instagram reels

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies
2 days ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

TikTok is hoping to gain the favour of agency holding groups as it looks to nurture a portfolio of loyal backers in the face of corporate and political challenges. But are agencies on board?

Instagram Reels launches in India, Japan, Australia
Aug 6, 2020
Staff Reporters

Instagram Reels launches in India, Japan, Australia

The new short-form video platform launches in over 50 countries—and during a precarious time for rival TIkTok.

Instagram rolls out short video format Reels in India
Jul 9, 2020
Campaign India Team

Instagram rolls out short video format Reels in India

Launch of the product comes one week after rival short-form video rival TikTok was banned in the market.

