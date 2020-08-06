Search
instagram reels
2 days ago
Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies
TikTok is hoping to gain the favour of agency holding groups as it looks to nurture a portfolio of loyal backers in the face of corporate and political challenges. But are agencies on board?
Aug 6, 2020
Instagram Reels launches in India, Japan, Australia
The new short-form video platform launches in over 50 countries—and during a precarious time for rival TIkTok.
Jul 9, 2020
Instagram rolls out short video format Reels in India
Launch of the product comes one week after rival short-form video rival TikTok was banned in the market.
