inskin media

Is creativity coming of age in today's programmatic world?
1 day ago
Elizabeth Grant

Is creativity coming of age in today's programmatic world?

With attention in short supply in digital, brands must rise above just offering standard advertising and embrace stop-you-in-your-tracks creativity, argues the operations director, APAC, Inskin Media.

InSkin Media launches in Singapore, touts unique format
Jun 12, 2015
Byravee Iyer

InSkin Media launches in Singapore, touts unique format

SINGAPORE - Advertising technology company InSkin Media (ISM), which has offices in London, Sydney and Hamburg and Hong Kong, is now opening in Singapore to target brands and publishers in the region.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

1 Meet the new 40 Under 40

Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

2 Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

3 CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

Inhousing drives marketing for TCS, India’s largest technology outsourcer

4 Inhousing drives marketing for India’s largest technology outsourcer

Agency of the Year 2021

5 Agency of the Year shortlists released

WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

6 WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

Ashish Bhasin to retire as Dentsu APAC CEO

7 Ashish Bhasin to retire as Dentsu APAC CEO

Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

8 Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

Dole Ventures and Fireside Ventures on the next normal for CPG companies

9 Dole Ventures and Fireside Ventures on the next normal for CPG companies

Hiroshi Igarashi to succeed Toshihiro Yamamoto as Dentsu Group CEO

10 Hiroshi Igarashi to succeed Toshihiro Yamamoto as Dentsu Group CEO