inskin media
1 day ago
Is creativity coming of age in today's programmatic world?
With attention in short supply in digital, brands must rise above just offering standard advertising and embrace stop-you-in-your-tracks creativity, argues the operations director, APAC, Inskin Media.
Jun 12, 2015
InSkin Media launches in Singapore, touts unique format
SINGAPORE - Advertising technology company InSkin Media (ISM), which has offices in London, Sydney and Hamburg and Hong Kong, is now opening in Singapore to target brands and publishers in the region.
