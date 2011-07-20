host

Creative Minds: Why Jon Austin quit rock-and-roll for adland
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

We get to know the Host Havas ECD through his answers to 11 questions. Find out what two careers he rejected before joining adland, why he thinks a bit of panic is a good thing, and which famous singer he dumped an entire tray of beer on.

Havas takes majority stake in Australian agency Host
Jul 20, 2011
Paul Howell

SYDNEY - Havas Worldwide has agreed to take a 51 per cent stake in one of Australia's largest independent agencies, Host.

