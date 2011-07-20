Search
Creative Minds: Why Jon Austin quit rock-and-roll for adland
We get to know the Host Havas ECD through his answers to 11 questions. Find out what two careers he rejected before joining adland, why he thinks a bit of panic is a good thing, and which famous singer he dumped an entire tray of beer on.
Jul 20, 2011
Havas takes majority stake in Australian agency Host
SYDNEY - Havas Worldwide has agreed to take a 51 per cent stake in one of Australia's largest independent agencies, Host.
