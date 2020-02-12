honda office

Matchmaking and education service aims to raise quality of PR freelancers in Japan
Feb 12, 2020
David Blecken

Matchmaking and education service aims to raise quality of PR freelancers in Japan

The undertaking, spearheaded by former Blue Current MD Tetsuya Honda, is designed to teach best practices and farm talent out to clients looking for flexibility they can’t find in agencies.

Tetsuya Honda leaves Blue Current to start a PR strategy firm
Apr 8, 2019
David Blecken

Tetsuya Honda leaves Blue Current to start a PR strategy firm

After more than a decade at the Omnicom Group agency, Honda sees a gap in the market for PR “architects”.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia