honda office

Feb 12, 2020
Matchmaking and education service aims to raise quality of PR freelancers in Japan
The undertaking, spearheaded by former Blue Current MD Tetsuya Honda, is designed to teach best practices and farm talent out to clients looking for flexibility they can’t find in agencies.
Apr 8, 2019
Tetsuya Honda leaves Blue Current to start a PR strategy firm
After more than a decade at the Omnicom Group agency, Honda sees a gap in the market for PR “architects”.
