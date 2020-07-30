handset

How OnePlus' Nord became a breakout star in the middle of a pandemic
Jul 30, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

How OnePlus' Nord became a breakout star in the middle of a pandemic

By upending the rules of mobile handset marketing, the Chinese handset upstart hopes to continue its offbeat marketing success.

Asia-Pacific helps push global handset sales : ABI Research
Nov 8, 2010
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific helps push global handset sales : ABI Research

SINGAPORE - Mobile handset shipments is due to reach 1.34 billion by the end of 2010 and rise to 1.7 billion by 2015, steered by the demand in Asia, particularly, China, India and Indonesia.

Hong Kong's youth own most gadgets in the region: Synovate
Aug 6, 2010
Jane Leung

Hong Kong's youth own most gadgets in the region: Synovate

HONG KONG – Hong Kong's young people own the most gadgets across the Asia region, and rank second in time spent on mobiles every day, according to Synovate’s fifth Young Asians survey 2010.

iPhone 4 launches in Hong Kong and Singapore
Jul 30, 2010
Jane Leung

iPhone 4 launches in Hong Kong and Singapore

ASIA-PACIFIC – The much anticipated iPhone 4 is officially out on the market and available for fans in Hong Kong and Singapore.

iPhone 4 launches in Hong Kong and Singapore
Jul 30, 2010
Jane Leung

iPhone 4 launches in Hong Kong and Singapore

ASIA-PACIFIC – The much anticipated iPhone 4 is officially out on the market and available for fans in Hong Kong and Singapore.

iPhone 4 launches in Hong Kong and Singapore
Jul 30, 2010
Jane Leung

iPhone 4 launches in Hong Kong and Singapore

ASIA-PACIFIC – The much anticipated iPhone 4 is officially out on the market and available for fans in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia