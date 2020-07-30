handset
How OnePlus' Nord became a breakout star in the middle of a pandemic
By upending the rules of mobile handset marketing, the Chinese handset upstart hopes to continue its offbeat marketing success.
Asia-Pacific helps push global handset sales : ABI Research
SINGAPORE - Mobile handset shipments is due to reach 1.34 billion by the end of 2010 and rise to 1.7 billion by 2015, steered by the demand in Asia, particularly, China, India and Indonesia.
Hong Kong's youth own most gadgets in the region: Synovate
HONG KONG – Hong Kong's young people own the most gadgets across the Asia region, and rank second in time spent on mobiles every day, according to Synovate’s fifth Young Asians survey 2010.
iPhone 4 launches in Hong Kong and Singapore
ASIA-PACIFIC – The much anticipated iPhone 4 is officially out on the market and available for fans in Hong Kong and Singapore.
