Facebook's strong earnings clouded by concerns over iOS privacy controls
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Social media giant's revenue rose 33% and profit rose 44% as the pandemic drove consumers' business and leisure online.

Lenovo's reorganisation into two business groups intended to sharpen branding
Jan 9, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Lenovo's reorganisation into two business groups intended to sharpen branding

BEIJING - Lenovo has begun implementing an internal company reorganisation intended to sharpen its branding and enhance its ability to innovate in both premium and mainstream product segments.

