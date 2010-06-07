green washing

Search
Pressure on WPP, IPG, Dentsu, Publicis and Omnicom escalates over climate change
A new report has claimed a flood of lawsuits over greenwashing is threatening ‘embarrassing discovery processes, unflattering news cycles and expensive and time-consuming legal reviews’ for PR and advertising agencies.
Jun 7, 2010
Agencies should help set the region's fledgling sustainability agenda
Sustainability in marketing continues to be something of a double-edged sword. While many brands would like to be communicating their 'green' practices, in the age of digital technology and instant consumer response, they are afraid of placing themselves too squarely in the public eye for fear of criticism.
May 17, 2010
What are the benefits of hiding environmental initiatives aka 'green blushing'?
'Green blushing' is the growing practice of firms hiding their environmental endeavours. What's the benefit?
