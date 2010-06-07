green washing

Pressure on WPP, IPG, Dentsu, Publicis and Omnicom escalates over climate change
9 hours ago
James Halliwell

Pressure on WPP, IPG, Dentsu, Publicis and Omnicom escalates over climate change

A new report has claimed a flood of lawsuits over greenwashing is threatening ‘embarrassing discovery processes, unflattering news cycles and expensive and time-consuming legal reviews’ for PR and advertising agencies.

Agencies should help set the region's fledgling sustainability agenda
Jun 7, 2010
Michael O'Neill

Agencies should help set the region's fledgling sustainability agenda

Sustainability in marketing continues to be something of a double-edged sword. While many brands would like to be communicating their 'green' practices, in the age of digital technology and instant consumer response, they are afraid of placing themselves too squarely in the public eye for fear of criticism.

What are the benefits of hiding environmental initiatives aka 'green blushing'?
May 17, 2010
Asiya Bakht

What are the benefits of hiding environmental initiatives aka 'green blushing'?

'Green blushing' is the growing practice of firms hiding their environmental endeavours. What's the benefit?

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

1 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

2 Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

Ready, set, test: Make the most of your ad on TikTok

3 Ready, set, test: Make the most of your ad on TikTok

Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

4 Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

UK ad watchdog bans Land Rover cliff-hanger ads

5 UK ad watchdog bans Land Rover cliff-hanger ads

Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

6 Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

ASA bans Adidas ads for offensive nudity

7 ASA bans Adidas ads for offensive nudity

Adidas defends decision to tweet image of bare breasts

8 Adidas bare breast campaign divides audiences

Women Leading Change 2022 shortlist revealed

9 Women Leading Change 2022 shortlist revealed

Purpose, promise, and prevalence: Increasing brand awareness and authenticity

10 Purpose, promise, and prevalence: Increasing brand awareness and authenticity