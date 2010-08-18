gq
Today the GQ universe is more inclusive and less gender-specific: Che Kurrien
In the run-up to the 15th edition of the ‘Men of the Year’ event, Che Kurrien reflects on the changing face of masculinity in Indian society, the need to widen the lens of progressivism and inclusivity in the men’s magazine space, and more...
GQ India goes digital in world-first move
MUMBAI - Condé Nast publication GQ has launched its online portal and a dedicated application for BlackBerry smartphones.
Condé Nast to publish Architectural Digest in China
BEIJING - Condé Nast, one of the biggest magazine publishing companies in the world, is planning to add ‘Architectural Digest’ to its portfolio in China, according to sources familiar with the company.
Conde Nast blossoms in India
Conde Nast continue to blossom in India, despite the market only opening up to foreign titles five years ago.
DDB appointed to GQ magazine launch in China
SHANGHAI - CondÃ© Nast has appointed DDB China Group to its creative and communications account as it gears up to launch its 17th edition of popular men's lifestyle title GQ in the mainland at the begining of next month.
