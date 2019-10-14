golden week

What luxury brands can learn from Golden Week 2019
Oct 14, 2019
Ruonan Zheng

It wasn't the first-tier cities or millenials driving growth this year.

These WeChat campaigns won over 'Super Golden Week' luxury tourists
Oct 16, 2017
Ruonan Zheng

Jing Daily analyses the campaigns that worked, and a few that didn't.

Golden Week’s golden opportunity: loyalty
Jan 26, 2017
Seton Vermaak

Many travel and hospitality brands are failing to meet the expectations of China's Golden Week travellers when it comes to loyalty, according to Seton Vermaak of SapientRazorfish Hong Kong.

The Yin & Yang of retail during 'golden weeks' in China: WPP report
Oct 3, 2012
Staff Writer

CHINA - The annual shopping frenzy across the middle kingdom this week is helping brand owners understand retail opportunities for future 'golden weeks', guided by a pioneer study from a team of WPP sister companies.

