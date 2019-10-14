Search
golden week
Oct 14, 2019
What luxury brands can learn from Golden Week 2019
It wasn't the first-tier cities or millenials driving growth this year.
Oct 16, 2017
These WeChat campaigns won over 'Super Golden Week' luxury tourists
Jing Daily analyses the campaigns that worked, and a few that didn't.
Jan 26, 2017
Golden Week’s golden opportunity: loyalty
Many travel and hospitality brands are failing to meet the expectations of China's Golden Week travellers when it comes to loyalty, according to Seton Vermaak of SapientRazorfish Hong Kong.
Oct 3, 2012
The Yin & Yang of retail during 'golden weeks' in China: WPP report
CHINA - The annual shopping frenzy across the middle kingdom this week is helping brand owners understand retail opportunities for future 'golden weeks', guided by a pioneer study from a team of WPP sister companies.
