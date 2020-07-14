Search
Jul 14, 2020
People and brands latch onto peer-to-peer gifting
As social distancing has disrupted normal interactions, many have turned to gifting physical goods to compensate. Here's a look at three kinds of gifting occasions and the brands that are finding a place in the process.
Mar 27, 2018
Booking global celebrities: Dos and don'ts
Asian brands enlisting the support of international talent can have a huge impact in the home market and abroad, but all too often they make the same easily avoidable mistakes, says UK talent booker Emma Usher.
