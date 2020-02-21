Search
generation z
Feb 21, 2020
Here's how marketers need to target Asia's aware, wired Gen Z
While members of this generation expect to fare better than their parents, they are more accepting of changing social norms, according to a Wunderman Intelligence APAC study.
Sep 24, 2015
The behaviours of Gen Z in Vietnam
This joint study from Epinion and OMD highlights the behaviours, values and market potential of gen-Z in Vietnam. The researchers surveyed 710 Vietnamese between the ages of 13 and 21, largely in the Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh urban areas.
Mar 13, 2015
My son, the cyborg
Generation Z marks a whole new relationship with technology—and with marketing.
