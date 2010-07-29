gai le roy

Nielsen names Gai Le Roy Asia-Pacific VP of research
Jul 29, 2010
Jane Leung

Nielsen names Gai Le Roy Asia-Pacific VP of research

ASIA-PACIFIC – The Asia-Pacific online division of The Nielsen Company has put Gai Le Roy (pictured) in charge as vice president of research audience measurement, effective immediately.

