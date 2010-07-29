Search
gai le roy
1 day ago
IAB to review digital audience measurement currency requirements
The review, by Venture Consulting, will consider digital market needs across text and video on browsers and apps across desktop/laptop, smartphones, tablets, and CTV.
Jul 29, 2010
Nielsen names Gai Le Roy Asia-Pacific VP of research
ASIA-PACIFIC – The Asia-Pacific online division of The Nielsen Company has put Gai Le Roy (pictured) in charge as vice president of research audience measurement, effective immediately.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins