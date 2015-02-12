gadgets

Health brands get ready for 2021: fads, fakes and FAANGs
10 hours ago
Nick Dutnall

Health brands get ready for 2021: fads, fakes and FAANGs

Brands will see health as a sales opportunity in 2021 says one UK agency executive. Here are five key trends in healthcare that you need to know about this year.

Stuff Singapore reduces print frequency, launches content offering
Feb 12, 2015
Nikki Wicks

Stuff Singapore reduces print frequency, launches content offering

SINGAPORE - Haymarket Media Group's consumer tech brand Stuff is reducing its print frequency in Singapore to focus on digital expansion.

GADGET UPDATE powered by Stuff: Firefox OS, Martin Scorsese, apps and more
Jul 26, 2012
Stuff Staff

GADGET UPDATE powered by Stuff: Firefox OS, Martin Scorsese, apps and more

The week's round-up of the latest gadgets and reviews. Powered by Stuff Magazine.

GADGET UPDATE powered by Stuff: Android apps, iPhone apps, MacBooks and more
Jul 19, 2012
Stuff Staff

GADGET UPDATE powered by Stuff: Android apps, iPhone apps, MacBooks and more

The week's round-up of the latest gadgets and reviews. Powered by Stuff Magazine.

GADGET UPDATE powered by Stuff: BMW, Tweetbot, apps and more
Jul 12, 2012
Stuff Staff

GADGET UPDATE powered by Stuff: BMW, Tweetbot, apps and more

The week's round-up of the latest gadgets and reviews. Powered by Stuff Magazine.

GADGET UPDATE powered by Stuff: 19 of the most awesome gadgets and more
Jul 5, 2012
Stuff Staff

GADGET UPDATE powered by Stuff: 19 of the most awesome gadgets and more

The week's round-up of the latest gadgets and reviews. Powered by Stuff Magazine.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Pepsi expands K-pop investment, appoints Blackpink as APAC brand ambassador

1 Pepsi signs K-pop queens Blackpink as APAC brand ambassadors

Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

2 Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

WhatsApp users flock to Signal, Telegram in light of privacy concerns

3 Privacy concerns send WhatsApp users flocking to Signal, Telegram

Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

4 Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits

5 Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits

Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China media pitch

6 Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China pitch

M&C Saatchi Performance names Kabeer Chaudhary APAC MD

7 M&C Saatchi Performance names Kabeer Chaudhary APAC MD

The year ahead for adtech: identity, efficiency and OTT

8 2021 predictions for adtech

Burger King unveils first rebrand in more than 20 years

9 Burger King unveils first rebrand in more than 20 years

Move and win roundup: Week of January 4, 2021

10 Move and win roundup: Week of January 4, 2021