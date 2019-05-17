Search
fugetech
2 days ago
Tech MVP 2021: Wei Guo, FugeTech
MOST VALUABLE PROFESSIONAL: Tech startup founder Wei Guo drives martech innovation for major brands and agencies, and after spotting a gap in the market, pivoted his business during the pandemic to achieve stellar results.
May 17, 2019
'Is it expensive?': Sellers not pleased by price-comparison tool for China digital ads
A tool that lays out hidden markups of digital media buying and potential arbitrage in China has caused a stir following its release last month.
