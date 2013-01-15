Search
french
2 days ago
Oppo seeks premium status in Europe
Even as the covid-19 pandemic has made the brand rapidly rethink its live audience-focused plans, it is focusing on building out tie-ups with mobile operators as it seeks to expand, according to overseas CMO Gregor Almassy.
Jan 15, 2013
Chinese baijiu brand Moutai falls off millionaires' gift lists
SHANGHAI - Chinese millionaires are not as thirsty for Moutai, according to Hurun Research Institute's findings from its Chinese Luxury Consumer Survey 2013.
Apr 8, 2010
Carrefour moves US$5 million media business to Mediacom without a pitch
SINGAPORE - French supermarket chain Carrefour is believed to have moved its media business to Mediacom from local group Ad Planet without a pitch.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins