2 days ago
How Chinese influencer Li Jiaqi’s outburst turned the poster child of C-beauty into a laughing stock
Dubbed China's 'Lipstick King', Li Jiaqi (Austin Li) has been no stranger to controversy. After issuing a tearful apology for mocking his fans who could not afford his products on Chinese live-streaming platforms in September, and #EyebrowPencilGate since, have his actions changed the perception of C-beauty forever?
