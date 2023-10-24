florasis

How Chinese influencer Li Jiaqi’s outburst turned the poster child of C-beauty into a laughing stock
2 days ago
Qing Na

How Chinese influencer Li Jiaqi’s outburst turned the poster child of C-beauty into a laughing stock

Dubbed China's 'Lipstick King', Li Jiaqi (Austin Li) has been no stranger to controversy. After issuing a tearful apology for mocking his fans who could not afford his products on Chinese live-streaming platforms in September, and #EyebrowPencilGate since, have his actions changed the perception of C-beauty forever?

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Foodpanda replaces APAC CEO following his alleged leaks of potential sale of platform to Grab

1 Foodpanda replaces APAC CEO following his alleged leaks of potential sale of platform to Grab

WPP executive understood to be detained in Shanghai, GroupM office raided

2 WPP executive understood to be detained in Shanghai, GroupM office raided

How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

3 How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

Shanghai's economic police confirm GroupM executive detained on bribery charges

4 Shanghai's economic police confirm GroupM executive detained on bribery charges

WPP fires executive detained in Shanghai over bribery charges

5 WPP fires executive detained in Shanghai over bribery charges

Mark Read: We haven’t been slow to simplify WPP, we’re dealing with Sorrell’s ‘30 years of inactivity’

6 Mark Read: We haven’t been slow to simplify WPP, we’re dealing with Sorrell’s ‘30 years of inactivity’

Dentsu makes leadership changes, unveils global practice chiefs

7 Dentsu makes leadership changes, unveils global practice chiefs

WPP merges VMLY&R and Wunderman Thompson

8 WPP merges VMLY&R and Wunderman Thompson

Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023: The marcomms trailblazers making a difference

9 Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023: The marcomms trailblazers making a difference

WPP suffers surprise Q3 decline and plans US$120 million savings drive

10 WPP suffers surprise Q3 decline and plans US$120 million savings drive