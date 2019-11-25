Search
Nov 25, 2019
Why cyber crisis communications need more than tech to succeed
Head of Asia at Finsbury on the role of emotional thinking during a tech crisis.
Apr 19, 2018
Aston Bridgman leaves co-president role at Finsbury Japan
The agency is expected to make a new appointment soon.
Oct 20, 2017
Passivity and pace problematic for Japanese communicators abroad
Japanese corporations are getting better at dealing with crises, but slow decision-making and a lack of proactivity still leave them exposed in complex markets like the US.
Jul 10, 2017
Why Japan needs strategic communications when buying foreign assets
Japanese corporations have a compelling opportunity to take a proactive approach to cross-border M&A in 2017, says Kyota Narimatsu of Finsbury.
Nov 16, 2016
'No comment' no longer an option for Japanese companies: Finsbury
WPP-owned PR agency sees opportunity to help Japanese brands operate in an increasingly complex world.
