finsbury

Why cyber crisis communications need more than tech to succeed
Nov 25, 2019
Ben Richardson

Why cyber crisis communications need more than tech to succeed

Head of Asia at Finsbury on the role of emotional thinking during a tech crisis.

Aston Bridgman leaves co-president role at Finsbury Japan
Apr 19, 2018
David Blecken

Aston Bridgman leaves co-president role at Finsbury Japan

The agency is expected to make a new appointment soon.

Passivity and pace problematic for Japanese communicators abroad
Oct 20, 2017
David Blecken

Passivity and pace problematic for Japanese communicators abroad

Japanese corporations are getting better at dealing with crises, but slow decision-making and a lack of proactivity still leave them exposed in complex markets like the US.

Why Japan needs strategic communications when buying foreign assets
Jul 10, 2017
Kyota Narimatsu

Why Japan needs strategic communications when buying foreign assets

Japanese corporations have a compelling opportunity to take a proactive approach to cross-border M&A in 2017, says Kyota Narimatsu of Finsbury.

'No comment' no longer an option for Japanese companies: Finsbury
Nov 16, 2016
David Blecken

'No comment' no longer an option for Japanese companies: Finsbury

WPP-owned PR agency sees opportunity to help Japanese brands operate in an increasingly complex world.

