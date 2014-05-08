fees

How agencies are increasingly profiting from missing people
1 day ago
Darren Woolley

Agency retainer models fail to incentivise a reduction in staff churn with consequences for both employees and advertisers, says one industry consultant.

The value of value-based compensation
May 8, 2014
Greg Paull

Delegates attending the ANA Advertising Financial Management Conference in Florida heard how leading brand Coca-Cola handles the sensitive issue of agency fees.

Thai Airways pitch moves ahead despite pitch fee deadlock
Nov 29, 2010
Madhavi Tumkur

Thai Airways pitch moves ahead despite pitch fee deadlock

BANGKOK - Thai Airways has reportedly shortlisted five agencies for its creative business that will start creative work from January 2011.

