2 days ago
Dept acquires digital shop Feed to tap into personalised creative content boom
Days after announcing its Asia entry, the Dutch digital 'challenger' agency acquires UK-based Feed, which has offices in Sydney.
Jan 15, 2018
Facebook fallout: Higher prices, more emphasis on creative
The cost of Facebook ads will rise following changes to the newsfeed algorithm, so it behooves advertisers to invest in contextual creative and copy talent.
