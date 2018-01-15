feed

Dept acquires digital shop Feed to tap into personalised creative content boom
2 days ago
Gideon Spanier

Dept acquires digital shop Feed to tap into personalised creative content boom

Days after announcing its Asia entry, the Dutch digital 'challenger' agency acquires UK-based Feed, which has offices in Sydney.

Facebook fallout: Higher prices, more emphasis on creative
Jan 15, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

Facebook fallout: Higher prices, more emphasis on creative

The cost of Facebook ads will rise following changes to the newsfeed algorithm, so it behooves advertisers to invest in contextual creative and copy talent.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

1 Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

Publicis to let employees work abroad for six weeks every year

2 Publicis to let employees work abroad for six weeks every year

Agency of the Year 2021 winners: Southeast Asia

3 Agency of the Year 2021 winners: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2021

4 All the winners of Agency of the Year 2021

Digital agency Dept comes to APAC, with Vishnu Mohan as head

5 Digital agency Dept comes to APAC, with Vishnu Mohan as head

Nike commits to the metaverse with virtual footwear acquisition

6 Nike commits to the metaverse with virtual footwear acquisition

TBWA Asia goes deep into the metaverse with Altava Group win

7 TBWA Asia goes deep into the metaverse with Altava Group win

Ogilvy, Leo Digital Network shine in Greater China AOY awards

8 Ogilvy, Leo Digital Network shine in Greater China AOY awards

Agency of the Year 2021 winners: South Asia

9 Agency of the Year 2021 winners: South Asia

Ogilvy and TBWA clean up at Southeast Asia AOY

10 Ogilvy and TBWA clean up at Southeast Asia AOY