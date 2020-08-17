fda

FDA sends warning letters to three baby formula manufacturers
1 day ago
Jack O'Brien

FDA sends warning letters to three baby formula manufacturers

Of note, the FDA said consumers should not discard or avoid purchasing infant formula, adding that it is unaware of any distributed products where contamination was confirmed.

Anti-vaping spots by FCB show humiliating side of nicotine addiction
Aug 17, 2020
Elaine Underwood

Anti-vaping spots by FCB show humiliating side of nicotine addiction

Teens go to desperate and embarrassing lengths to get their vapes in the latest take in the FDA’s Real Cost campaign.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

1 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

2 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Moves and wins roundup: Week of August 21, 2023

3 Moves and wins roundup: Week of August 21, 2023

Taste tops the charts in McDonald's and Leo Burnett Indonesia campaign

4 Taste tops the charts in McDonald's and Leo Burnett Indonesia campaign

TSLA wins global creative duties for Star Alliance

5 TSLA wins global creative duties for Star Alliance

SK-II CEO on marketing activations, storytelling, AI and more

6 SK-II CEO on marketing activations, storytelling, AI and more

YouTube to use own co-viewing data for CTV advertising sparking transparency concerns

7 YouTube to use own co-viewing data for CTV advertising sparking transparency concerns

Fans can 'meet' K-pop supergroup Blackpink in Roblox

8 Fans can 'meet' K-pop supergroup Blackpink in Roblox

Yannick Bolloré on AI, tech and creativity quests after a decade as Havas CEO

9 Yannick Bolloré on AI, tech and creativity quests after a decade as Havas CEO

Havas names new chief executives for Japan and Thailand

10 Havas names new chief executives for Japan and Thailand