No7 wants to help women get back to work in its first US campaign
2 days ago
Mariah Cooper

The global beauty brand’s new spot, ‘Unstoppable Together,’ captures the crisis of women leaving the workforce.

3 key takeaways from the ASEAN Creative Cities forum
Apr 28, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Conference addresses the required steps to build a creative economy.

Opportunities rife in Cambodia’s young PR market
Nov 23, 2016
Kim Benjamin

Opportunities rife in Cambodia’s young PR market

The profession is establishing itself as necessary and distinct from other aspects of communications, while the demand for strategic planning rises, according to in-market experts.

